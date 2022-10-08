Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.18.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

