ForthBox Self Reported Market Cap Hits $24.10 Million (FBX)

ForthBox (FBX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, ForthBox has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. ForthBox has a total market cap of $24.10 million and $12,345.00 worth of ForthBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ForthBox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ForthBox

ForthBox’s launch date was November 27th, 2021. ForthBox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. ForthBox’s official website is www.forthbox.io. ForthBox’s official Twitter account is @forthbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ForthBox is medium.com/@forthboxofficial.

ForthBox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ForthBox (FBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ForthBox has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ForthBox is 0.00221394 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $10,178.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.forthbox.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForthBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForthBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ForthBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

