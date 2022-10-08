Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Shares Up 0.9%

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 5.74 and last traded at 5.73. 6,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 41,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.68.

Fortitude Gold Stock Down 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of 6.47.

Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 8%.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

