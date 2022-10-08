Frontrow Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (FRR)

Frontrow (FRR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Frontrow token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frontrow has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Frontrow has a total market cap of $389,969.65 and approximately $224,348.00 worth of Frontrow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Frontrow Token Profile

Frontrow’s launch date was April 15th, 2021. Frontrow’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,833,000 tokens. Frontrow’s official Twitter account is @frr_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontrow’s official website is frontrow.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontrow (FRR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Frontrow has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Frontrow is 0.00139035 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $33,301.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://frontrow.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontrow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontrow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontrow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

