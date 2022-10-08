FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital makes up 0.9% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned 0.05% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of FSK stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.06. 961,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.36. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.84%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.09%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

