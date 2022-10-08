Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Shares Sold by All Stars Investment Ltd

All Stars Investment Ltd lessened its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,795,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,297,649 shares during the period. Full Truck Alliance comprises approximately 97.8% of All Stars Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. All Stars Investment Ltd owned 4.13% of Full Truck Alliance worth $405,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 429.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 178,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 144,719 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $16,143,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 199,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. 3,419,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of -0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

(Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.