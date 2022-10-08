Funex (FUNEX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12,949.00

Funex (FUNEX) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Funex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC on major exchanges. Funex has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $12,949.00 worth of Funex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Funex has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Funex Profile

Funex’s launch date was June 11th, 2022. Funex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,578,318 tokens. Funex’s official website is funexcoin.com. Funex’s official Twitter account is @funexclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Funex is https://reddit.com/r/funexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Funex is medium.com/@funexclub.

Funex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Funex (FUNEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Funex has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Funex is 0.08320658 USD and is down -17.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4,426.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://Funexcoin.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Funex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Funex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Funex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

