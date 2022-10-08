G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $754.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.45.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

GIII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered G-III Apparel Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,968,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,199,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.