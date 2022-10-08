Galaxy Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $5.07 Million (GLXY)

Galaxy (GLXY) traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. Galaxy has a total market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $63,872.00 worth of Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Galaxy has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Galaxy token can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Galaxy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Galaxy Profile

Galaxy launched on March 8th, 2022. Galaxy’s total supply is 299,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @astrals_nft. The official website for Galaxy is astralsnft.io.

Buying and Selling Galaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “Galaxy (GLXY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Galaxy has a current supply of 299,999,998 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Galaxy is 0.01696157 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,813.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://astralsnft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.