GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPRFF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of GCM Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of GCM Mining in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.
GCM Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTC:TPRFF opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. GCM Mining has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.93.
GCM Mining Increases Dividend
GCM Mining Company Profile
GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GCM Mining (TPRFF)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for GCM Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.