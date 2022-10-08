GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPRFF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of GCM Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of GCM Mining in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

GCM Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTC:TPRFF opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. GCM Mining has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.93.

GCM Mining Increases Dividend

GCM Mining Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0117 per share. This is a positive change from GCM Mining’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.49%.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

