General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Insider Activity

General Mills Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $75.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,755,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,555. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.08 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.