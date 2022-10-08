Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 41.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.1% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 16.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $2.96 on Friday, reaching $153.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,014. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.74. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

