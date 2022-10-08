GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on October 31st

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
TSE:GFL opened at C$33.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.67. The company has a market cap of C$11.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.19. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of C$31.57 and a twelve month high of C$54.01.
GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
