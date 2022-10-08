GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on October 31st

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

TSE:GFL opened at C$33.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.67. The company has a market cap of C$11.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.19. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of C$31.57 and a twelve month high of C$54.01.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

GFL Environmental Company Profile

In other GFL Environmental news, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 27,484 shares of GFL Environmental stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.45, for a total transaction of C$974,307.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,798 shares in the company, valued at C$8,288,139.10. In related news, Senior Officer Edward Christian Glavina sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.83, for a total transaction of C$124,225.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$732,465.10. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 27,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.45, for a total transaction of C$974,307.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,798 shares in the company, valued at C$8,288,139.10.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

