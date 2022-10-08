Ghost Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Ghost has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $379.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ghost has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,522.83 or 0.99998744 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002050 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00053014 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00063996 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022484 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost is a coin. Its launch date was June 16th, 2020. Ghost’s total supply is 20,670,231 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @ghostbymcafee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ghost’s official website is ghostbyjohnmcafee.com. The Reddit community for Ghost is https://reddit.com/r/ghostprivacycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ghost is ghostbyjohnmcafee.com/news.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ghost (GHOST) is a cryptocurrency . Ghost has a current supply of 20,667,700.20688739. The last known price of Ghost is 0.11983464 USD and is down -10.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $5,895.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ghostbyjohnmcafee.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

