GNY (GNY) Market Capitalization Hits $2.21 Million

GNY (GNY) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. GNY has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $73,671.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GNY has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY’s launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@gny.io. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GNY

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY (GNY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. GNY has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 192,376,657 in circulation. The last known price of GNY is 0.01245416 USD and is up 7.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $68,502.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gny.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

