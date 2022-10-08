Golden Entertainment, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will earn $2.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.81 million.

Golden Entertainment Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.21. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golden Entertainment

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $474,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,623,010.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 39.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 43.5% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 390,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 118,324 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.