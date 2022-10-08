Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO) Trading Down 21.4%

Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) shares traded down 21.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.09. 3,894,262 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,100% from the average session volume of 177,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Golden Path Acquisition Trading Down 14.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPCO. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Golden Path Acquisition by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 157,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,631,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Path Acquisition

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

