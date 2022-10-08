GoMeat Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11,202.00 (GOMT)

GoMeat (GOMT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, GoMeat has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. GoMeat has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $11,202.00 worth of GoMeat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoMeat token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002728 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,430.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00020997 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00272079 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00138779 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.40 or 0.00758602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.99 or 0.00602084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00257844 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

About GoMeat

GOMT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HRC-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2022. GoMeat’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,917,017 tokens. GoMeat’s official Twitter account is @gomeattoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoMeat’s official website is gomeat.io. The official message board for GoMeat is gomeattoken.medium.com. The Reddit community for GoMeat is https://reddit.com/r/gomeat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoMeat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoMeat (GOMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. GoMeat has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GoMeat is 0.52568214 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,324.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gomeat.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoMeat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoMeat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoMeat using one of the exchanges listed above.

