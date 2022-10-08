Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.99.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDDFF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

Shares of GDDFF stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $7.42.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

