Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.55.

GRAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.20 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Grab Trading Down 6.6 %

Grab Company Profile

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

