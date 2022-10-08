Graviton (GRAV) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28,153.00

Graviton (GRAV) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Graviton has a total market cap of $17.02 million and $28,153.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Graviton token can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Graviton

GRAV is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2021. The Reddit community for Graviton is https://reddit.com/r/gravitybridgeofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @gravity_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviton’s official message board is www.gravitybridge.net/blog. Graviton’s official website is www.gravitybridge.net.

Buying and Selling Graviton

According to CryptoCompare, “Graviton (GRAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cosmos platform. Graviton has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Graviton is 0.01751112 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,502.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gravitybridge.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

