Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.99

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and traded as low as $11.78. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 2,006,882 shares changing hands.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.