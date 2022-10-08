Greggs’ (GRG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRG. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Greggs alerts:

Greggs Trading Down 4.3 %

LON GRG opened at GBX 1,770 ($21.39) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.29. Greggs has a 12 month low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,443 ($41.60). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,943.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,080.96. The stock has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 1,525.86.

Greggs Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

In related news, insider Matthew Davies bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,126 ($25.69) per share, for a total transaction of £42,520 ($51,377.48).

About Greggs

(Get Rating)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.