Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock.

GH has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. OTR Global lowered shares of Guardant Health to a positive rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.46.

Guardant Health Price Performance

GH opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.18. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $121.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The company had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 100.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 73.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

