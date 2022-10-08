Guggenheim Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Guggenheim restated their neutral rating on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Overstock.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.51.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Overstock.com news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,326.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 9.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

