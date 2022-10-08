Gym Network Price Down 9.5% This Week (GYMNET)

Gym Network (GYMNET) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Gym Network has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Gym Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gym Network has a total market cap of $11.43 million and $151,194.00 worth of Gym Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gym Network Profile

Gym Network’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Gym Network’s total supply is 190,475,731 tokens. Gym Network’s official Twitter account is @gymnet_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gym Network’s official website is gymnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Gym Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Gym Network (GYMNET) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gym Network has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Gym Network is 0.05072814 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $114,072.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gymnetwork.io/.”

