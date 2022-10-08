HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) PT Lowered to $13.50 at Piper Sandler

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler to $13.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ HONE opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $690.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.95 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 7.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

