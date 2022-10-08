Head-To-Head Contrast: Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Rating) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Kilroy Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A Kilroy Realty 18.92% 3.43% 1.85%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kilroy Realty $955.04 million 4.98 $628.14 million $1.65 24.67

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Kilroy Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Horizon Group Properties and Kilroy Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Kilroy Realty 1 4 7 0 2.50

Kilroy Realty has a consensus price target of $65.17, indicating a potential upside of 60.11%. Given Kilroy Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kilroy Realty is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Volatility & Risk

Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Horizon Group Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Group Properties

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, and development of shopping centers in the United States. It operates through a subsidiary, Horizon Group Properties LP. Horizon Group Properties was founded in 1998 and is based in Rosemont, Illinois with additional offices in Muskegon, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois. Horizon Group Properties Inc. (OTCPK: HGPI) operates independently of Prime Retail Inc. as of June 17, 1998.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company's approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity, productivity and employee retention for some of the world's leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use projects. As of September 30, 2020, KRC's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 14.3 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 92.2% occupied and 95.5% leased. The company also had 808 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 85.0% and 37.5%, respectively. In addition, KRC had seven in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.9 billion, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet of office and life science space. The office and life science space was 90% leased.

