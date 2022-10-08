Head to Head Survey: BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) & Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) and BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Tobacco and BYD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Tobacco 15.23% 12.14% 6.12% BYD 1.53% 3.60% 1.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Japan Tobacco and BYD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Tobacco 0 0 0 0 N/A BYD 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Japan Tobacco has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BYD has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Japan Tobacco and BYD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Tobacco $20.46 billion 1.41 $3.08 billion $0.89 9.16 BYD $32.75 billion 2.22 $472.00 million $0.19 131.22

Japan Tobacco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BYD. Japan Tobacco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BYD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc., a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands. The company also provides reduced-risk products, including tobacco-infused vapor and heated tobacco products, E-Vapor products, etc. under the Ploom, Logic, Ploom TECH, Ploom TECH+, and Ploom S brands. In addition, it researches and develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs for the therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, immunology, and neuroscience. Further, the company provides staple food products, such as frozen noodles and okonomiyaki, and frozen and packed cooked rice; ambient processed foods; bakery products; and seasonings, including yeast extracts and oyster sauce. Japan Tobacco Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products. The company offers internal combustion, hybrid, and battery-electric passenger vehicles; buses, coaches, and taxis; logistics, construction, and sanitation vehicles; and vehicles for warehousing, port, airport, and mining operations. It also manufactures and sells lithium-ion and nickel batteries, photovoltaic products, and iron batteries primarily for mobile phones, electric tools, and other portable electronic instruments; mobile handset components, such as housings and electronic components; medical protection products; and automobiles, and auto-related molds and components, as well as provides assembly, and automobiles leasing and after sales services. In addition, it offers rail transit equipment; solar batteries and arrays; and urban rail transportation services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

