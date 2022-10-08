HEADLINE Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $528,414.50 (HDL)

HEADLINE (HDL) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One HEADLINE token can now be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. HEADLINE has a market cap of $528,414.50 and $14,676.00 worth of HEADLINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HEADLINE has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEADLINE Profile

HEADLINE’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. HEADLINE’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,500,000 tokens. HEADLINE’s official Twitter account is @headline_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEADLINE is www.headline-inc.com. HEADLINE’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/headlinecrypto. The Reddit community for HEADLINE is https://reddit.com/r/headlinecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HEADLINE

According to CryptoCompare, “HEADLINE (HDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Algorand platform. HEADLINE has a current supply of 25,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HEADLINE is 0.06011875 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,597.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.headline-inc.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEADLINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEADLINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEADLINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

