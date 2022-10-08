Hero Cat Key (HCK) Price Down 96.9% This Week

Hero Cat Key (HCK) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Hero Cat Key has a total market capitalization of $10.38 million and approximately $10,650.00 worth of Hero Cat Key was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hero Cat Key has traded 96.9% lower against the US dollar. One Hero Cat Key token can currently be bought for about $0.0346 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hero Cat Key Profile

Hero Cat Key’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. Hero Cat Key’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Hero Cat Key’s official website is herocat.io. Hero Cat Key’s official Twitter account is @herocatgamefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hero Cat Key

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Cat Key (HCK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hero Cat Key has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hero Cat Key is 0.03456239 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $470.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://herocat.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hero Cat Key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hero Cat Key should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hero Cat Key using one of the exchanges listed above.

