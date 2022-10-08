Heron Bay Capital Management Acquires New Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 127,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 18,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on UMC shares. Citigroup downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE UMC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,962,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,084. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

