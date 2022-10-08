Heron Bay Capital Management Buys 3,999 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Open Text comprises about 3.2% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Heron Bay Capital Management owned about 0.05% of Open Text worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Open Text by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,598,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,091,000 after buying an additional 448,084 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Open Text by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,109,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,536,000 after buying an additional 1,921,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,993,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 14.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,113,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,218,000 after purchasing an additional 760,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,953,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,642,000 after purchasing an additional 107,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Open Text from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC cut Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.40. The company had a trading volume of 610,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,845. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Open Text had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $902.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.44%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

