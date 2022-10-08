Heron Bay Capital Management Decreases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Heron Bay Capital Management cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 2.0% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,654,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 224,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,589,000 after purchasing an additional 36,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.55.

Lam Research Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $22.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,008. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $443.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $358.00 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

