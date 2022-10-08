Heron Bay Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Heron Bay Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 315.5% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 35,384 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after buying an additional 94,738 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 462,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 112,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period.

BSCP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,637. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $22.17.

