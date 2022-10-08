Heron Bay Capital Management Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 2.5% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.2 %

SCHW stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,063,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

