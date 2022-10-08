Heron Bay Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Heron Bay Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for approximately 2.6% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.65.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $3.06 on Friday, reaching $110.69. The stock had a trading volume of 799,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,526. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.13. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

