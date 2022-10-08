Heron Bay Capital Management Makes New Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 5,262.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,202 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 28.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,689,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,791,000 after buying an additional 592,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 176.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 107.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,337,000 after buying an additional 524,920 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pentair Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

PNR stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.38. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.99 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.