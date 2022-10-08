Heron Bay Capital Management Sells 565,477 Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Heron Bay Capital Management lessened its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 565,477 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 398.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 249,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 199,217 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 362,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 71,768 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NCZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.86. 469,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,173. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

