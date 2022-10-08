hiODBS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.18 Million (HIODBS)

hiODBS (HIODBS) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. hiODBS has a total market capitalization of $309,179.47 and $5.18 million worth of hiODBS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One hiODBS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, hiODBS has traded 58.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About hiODBS

hiODBS was first traded on September 13th, 2022. hiODBS’s total supply is 72,995,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,947,000 tokens. hiODBS’s official Twitter account is @fractonprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. hiODBS’s official website is www.fracton.cool.

hiODBS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “hiODBS (HIODBS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. hiODBS has a current supply of 72,995,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of hiODBS is 0.00505379 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,573,809.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fracton.cool/.”

