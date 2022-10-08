HITOP Trading Down 36.2% This Week (HITOP)

HITOP (HITOP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, HITOP has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar. One HITOP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HITOP has a total market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $9,947.00 worth of HITOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

HITOP Token Profile

HITOP’s genesis date was April 25th, 2022. HITOP’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. HITOP’s official website is www.hitop.id/en.html. HITOP’s official message board is medium.com/@hitop. HITOP’s official Twitter account is @hitop_id and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HITOP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HITOP (HITOP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. HITOP has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HITOP is 0.00078482 USD and is down -8.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5,698.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hitop.id/en.html.”

