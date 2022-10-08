Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.55-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.50 billion-$36.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.70 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.1 %

HON stock traded down $3.63 on Friday, reaching $171.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,961,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,377. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.24. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The firm has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.77.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in Honeywell International by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 34.9% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

