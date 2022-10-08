Hop Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $843,591.00 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000671 BTC on major exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $110.45 million and approximately $843,591.00 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop Protocol (HOP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hop Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hop Protocol is 0.13492852 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $763,914.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hop.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

