Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Price Performance

Horizon Global stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Horizon Global has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $8.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Global

About Horizon Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Global by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Horizon Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.