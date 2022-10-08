Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Price Performance
Horizon Global stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Horizon Global has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $8.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.84.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Global
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
Featured Stories
