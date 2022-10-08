Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HRZN. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.07. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,638,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 15,639 shares during the period. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

