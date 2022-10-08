Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$40.32 and last traded at C$40.32. Approximately 220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.27.

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.05.

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (the “ETF” or “HLIT”) is the first Canadian-listed ETF focused

exclusively on providing exposure to the global lithium market. HLIT seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of global, publicly listed companies engaged in the mining and/or production of lithium, lithium compounds, or lithium related components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.