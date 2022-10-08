Hosky Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HOSKY)

Hosky Token (HOSKY) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Hosky Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hosky Token has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $41,138.00 worth of Hosky Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hosky Token has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003310 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009832 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hosky Token Profile

Hosky Token’s launch date was November 4th, 2021. Hosky Token’s total supply is 500,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,318,788,280,482 tokens. The official website for Hosky Token is hosky.io. Hosky Token’s official Twitter account is @hoskytoken.

Hosky Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hosky Token (HOSKY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. Hosky Token has a current supply of 500,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hosky Token is 0.00000001 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $781.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hosky.io/.”

