Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $37.00-$37.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $25.00-$25.00 EPS.

HUM stock opened at $503.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $514.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Humana will post 25.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $519.28.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Humana by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

