Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $37.00-$37.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $25.00-$25.00 EPS.
HUM stock opened at $503.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $514.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Humana will post 25.01 EPS for the current year.
HUM has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $519.28.
In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Humana by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
