IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IAC by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in IAC by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in IAC by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,984,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,369,000 after buying an additional 314,885 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in IAC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 38,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IAC Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of IAC stock traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $55.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,804. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $158.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.08.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

