Ieq Capital LLC Increases Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,086 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $63,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after buying an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after buying an additional 306,258 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,655,000 after buying an additional 821,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,790,000 after buying an additional 1,047,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.67.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $175.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.10. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.